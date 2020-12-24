Helicopter responds to second emergency beacon

A shot from the RACQ Capricorn Rescue responding to an EPIRB.

A shot from the RACQ Capricorn Rescue responding to an EPIRB.

On Wednesday afternoon the RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority to respond to the activation of a second emergency beacon within twelve hours.

Rescue 300 conducted a search above the Rockhampton and Gracemere area at 4.30pm and detected a beacon emitting a weak signal in the vicinity of the Rockhampton tip.

It was reported that an old, activated beacon was taken to the tip for disposal, but had been

emitting a signal for some time prior.

The service advised that should one need to dispose of an old or damaged beacon, its battery should be removed to ensure rescue agencies were not called out unnecessarily.