Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to Heron Island after a woman, 26, required urgent transportation to hospital.
RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to Heron Island after a woman, 26, required urgent transportation to hospital.
News

Helicopter tasked to Heron Island to treat patient

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
14th Apr 2021 11:49 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman on Heron Island was flown to hospital on Wednesday morning.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to the island at 8.05am after a woman, 26, required urgent transportation to hospital for severe abdominal pain.

The woman reportedly suffered pain for a number of hours and was initially treated by the island’s on duty nurse.

The patient was then treated by the on-board doctor and critical care paramedic before being stabilised for the flight to Rockhampton Hospital where she will undergo further scans and treatment.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to Heron Island after a woman, 26, required urgent transportation to hospital.
RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to Heron Island after a woman, 26, required urgent transportation to hospital.
heron island racq capricorn rescue
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New partnership aims to help CQ families pay for funerals

        Premium Content New partnership aims to help CQ families pay for funerals

        Community “We have been looking for a while to find a way to help those who don’t have funds immediately or insurance.”

        DOGGY DAYCARE: New dream business launches in Rocky

        Premium Content DOGGY DAYCARE: New dream business launches in Rocky

        Pets & Animals Amie was booked out for the Easter holidays as more began to travel.

        LETTERS: Why Post-COVID means misery for animals

        Premium Content LETTERS: Why Post-COVID means misery for animals

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Plans for Grammar to share Rugby Park with Capras

        Premium Content Plans for Grammar to share Rugby Park with Capras

        News The masterplan also includes a $6m synthetic running track, buildings, extra...