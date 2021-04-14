Helicopter tasked to Heron Island to treat patient

RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to Heron Island after a woman, 26, required urgent transportation to hospital.

A woman on Heron Island was flown to hospital on Wednesday morning.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to the island at 8.05am after a woman, 26, required urgent transportation to hospital for severe abdominal pain.

The woman reportedly suffered pain for a number of hours and was initially treated by the island’s on duty nurse.

The patient was then treated by the on-board doctor and critical care paramedic before being stabilised for the flight to Rockhampton Hospital where she will undergo further scans and treatment.