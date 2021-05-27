Helicopter’s startling find during search for missing men

A private helicopter has made a startling discovery during a search for two men reported missing for a number of days in a remote Far Northern region.

UPDATE: Two men missing at Lakefield National Park have been located.

Cameron Wilson, 31, of Trinity Park, and Cairns Whitified, 23, of Cairns North, were located by a private helicopter at about 10am.

"They have been located, they appear to be safe and well, doing fine," a Queensland Police spokeswoman said.

Rescuers have not yet physically reached the two men by ground.

The pair planned to camp at the park on Sunday and return after one night, but had not been heard from since May 22.

Originally published as Helicopter's startling find during remote search for missing men