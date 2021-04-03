Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
MOUNT COOLON: Emergency services are responding to a single vehicle crash. Picture: Heidi Petith
MOUNT COOLON: Emergency services are responding to a single vehicle crash. Picture: Heidi Petith
News

Helicopters tasked to Whitsunday crash involving five kids

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
3rd Apr 2021 3:12 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Emergency services including two rescue helicopters are responding to a traffic crash in the Whitsunday region involving up to five children.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics and helicopters were called to reports of a single vehicle crash near Bowen Developmental Road and Illamatha Road at Mount Coolon about 1.24pm.

She said initial reports suggested there were six people in the car, with five of these being children of unknown ages.

"Everyone at the scene is stable," the spokeswoman said.

More to come.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

How to get Daily Mercury news straight to your inbox

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

emergency services mount coolon mount coolon crash whitsunday crash
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ROCKYNATS DAY TWO: Crowds turn out at the showgrounds

        Premium Content ROCKYNATS DAY TWO: Crowds turn out at the showgrounds

        News The dark clouds didn’t keep everyone away from coming to check out Queensland’s biggest car festival

        DAY ONE: Photos from the showgrounds precinct for Rockynats

        Premium Content DAY ONE: Photos from the showgrounds precinct for Rockynats

        News Thousands have turned out for the inaugural event with some tickets now sold out...

        Childhood toy inspired Rockynats entrant’s love of cars

        Premium Content Childhood toy inspired Rockynats entrant’s love of cars

        News Pickup turning heads at Rockynats: ‘It took me about eight years all up. It’s...

        Plenty of buzz around ‘Bumblebee’ at Rockynats

        Premium Content Plenty of buzz around ‘Bumblebee’ at Rockynats

        News Owner Arthur Kajewski: ‘People seem to love it. Everyone wants to get photos of...