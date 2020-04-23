Hello Harry: Our MasterChef contestant in the spotlight

HARRY Foster will show his fellow contestants a thing or two when the tables are turned on MasterChef.

The Rockhampton-born foodie, bartender and avid fisherman will share his fish-filleting skills in tonight's first masterclass of the hit reality show's Back to Win season.

While the MasterChef judges and guest chefs usually lead the cooking lessons, this year the contestants themselves will be called upon to be the master for a moment.

Harry will demonstrate how to butterfly fillet a coral trout.

"After last night's mystery box, where I'd used a whole King George whiting, some of the other guys had come up to me and were asking me about how I'd processed the fish. That's how the masterclass came about - getting questions from the other contestants," he said. "It was really fun to be able to show them how I do it."

The masterclass is also an opportunity for Harry to share his passion for sustainable seafood with MasterChef's more than one million viewers.

"The fish I use actually came from a buddy of mine from Far North Queensland. He's a commercial fisherman and uses the most sustainable and modern method of catching the fish and processing it," he said.

"They came off the plane that day and the fish were so fresh they looked like they were alive, which is testament to the process and care he takes. Taking care of your produce and respecting it, knowing where it came from is just really important to me and I think it should be a top priority for everybody else."

Harry's return to the MasterChef kitchen - three years after he made it to the final three of season eight - started with a bang.

Harry Foster served up a cocktail as well as a seafood dish to the MasterChef judges in the season 12 premiere. Supplied by Channel 10.

In a moment which didn't make it to air during the season premiere, he impressed guest chef Gordon Ramsay with a Yuzushu, gin and mandarin cocktail which complimented his dish - coral trout sashimi and prawn mousse-stuffed whiting.

"He just kept drinking it," Harry said.

"Of course he's an impressive chef but the thing I was most impressed by is his professionalism and the way he can direct himself and talk to an audience. Because he's worked on so many shows and had so many shows of his own, everything is one take. It was incredible to watch.

"That aggressive Gordon is just a character, and it's rarely seen these days. He was so lovely and delightful and funny. He was constantly making these really crass jokes."

MasterChef: Back To Win airs tonight at 7.30 on Ten/WIN.