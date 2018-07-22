Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hello Harry's new loaded doughnuts
Hello Harry's new loaded doughnuts
Food & Entertainment

New loaded doughnuts at city burger bar

Sean White
by
22nd Jul 2018 11:04 AM

A TOOWOOMBA burger joint has added crazy sugary loaded doughnuts to its menu.

Hello Harry opened its doors in Tooowoomba in 2016 and quickly established itself as a staple in the city's food scene.

The burger restaurant opened in the Walton Store along with popular Asian street food restaurant Junk.

Recently the restaurant had unveiled a photo of delicious addition to its dessert menu on social media.

The photo of new loaded donuts gained a lot of attention from Toowoomba food lovers on social media.

The doughnuts come in a variety of flavours such as Kit Kat and Smarties, Oreo and mint chocolate and Mars Bar and Snickers. 

Other restaurants at the Walton Store include Harajuku Gyoza, The Moose, Full of Life and  The Bavarian Biergarten.

doughnuts hello harry toowoomba walton store
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Strike a Pose: Rocky's party people get trendy

    Strike a Pose: Rocky's party people get trendy

    News Groups of revellers hit the town in costume theme

    • 22nd Jul 2018 1:49 PM
    Thieves use brick to smash car windows, business

    premium_icon Thieves use brick to smash car windows, business

    News Offenders target carparks in Rocky CBD

    • 22nd Jul 2018 3:01 PM
    GALLERY: Capras mix it with competition heavyweights

    GALLERY: Capras mix it with competition heavyweights

    Sport Skipper Jack Madden stars in his return from injury

    High speed, lots of cheers and even a few tears

    High speed, lots of cheers and even a few tears

    News All of the emotion and hard work behind the Goldrush Hillsprint

    Local Partners