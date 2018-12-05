Help available for those impacted by last week's bushfires

Burnie Ward lost his entire crop in the fires which recently tore through the Mackay region.

HELP for Queenslanders affected by the worst bushfires the state has ever seen is flowing to the people and places which need it the most.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said nearly $900,000 in Emergency Hardship Assistance grants had been paid out to residents across the state.

More than 2253 applications have been received for Emergency Hardship Assistance grants and nearly 100 calls to the Community Recovery Hotline have been made.

More than 170 community recovery workers are assisting bushfire affected communities.

Help is also available to aid community recovery on the ground in:

. Gladstone Regional Council - Baffle Creek, Deepwater, Oyster Creek, Rules Beach, Taunton, Ambrose, Mount Larcom and Captain Creek

. Mackay Regional Council - Campwin Beach, Crediton, Eungella, Dalrymple Heights, Finch Hatton, Netherdale and Sarina Beach

. Bundaberg Regional Council - Winfield

. Rockhampton Regional Council - Gracemere, Kabra, Stanwell, Alton Downs and Nine Mile

Other hubs will open as the need arises.

Acting Communities Minister Shannon Fentiman said grants were available to individuals who were experiencing hardship in the wake of the fires.

"Assistance of up to $180 per person - to a maximum of $900 for a family of five or more - are available to people experiencing financial hardship as a result of the bushfires," Ms Fentiman said.

"The grants are to help cover the costs of essential items, such as food and clothing, and applications can be made via www.communityrecovery.qld.gov.au or by calling the Community Recovery Hotline on 1800 173 349."

Agriculture Minister Mark Furner said 'Category B assistance' had also been activated for affected primary producers in the Gladstone, Rockhampton and Mackay Regional Council areas.

"This means primary producers affected by the bushfires can apply for concessional loans of up to $250,000.

"They are also eligible for essential working capital loans of up to $100,000 and freight subsidies of up to $5,000."

The Queensland Government's Temporary Emergency Accommodation Plan has also been activated to enable support to displaced residents.

If you need emergency housing, you can register by calling 13QGOV (13 74 68).