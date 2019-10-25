Menu
LIQUID GOLD: The Cri's Tyla Savage pours a Great Northern for drought relief.
News

Help drought-stricken communities by drinking beer

Meg Bolton
, meg.bolton@capnews.com.au
25th Oct 2019 4:12 PM
WHILE rural communities wait for rain, a liquid of another kind will come to their aid this weekend during the Let it Pour fundraiser.

A total of 1000 Great Northern Brewing Co. kegs have been distributed to pubs and clubs across the nation and all sale proceeds will go to the Rotary Clubs of Australia Drought Relief Appeal.

The Criterion Hotel bartender Tyla Savage has already started pouring for patrons getting involved in the fundraiser.

“Being a locally-owned independent hotel we want to support farmers,” Tyla said.

While only one keg was donated to each establishment, once the 47-litre barrel is drained The Criterion will continue to donate all proceeds from Great Northern tap beer sales until Sunday.

The Red Lion Hotel, Victoria Tavern, Rockhampton Leagues Club, Parkhurst Tavern and the Pine Beach Hotel are also participating in the fundraiser.

