Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Feed Appeal is joining forces with Squeaky Gate Growers Co, under a new partnership to bolster the appeal’s Rural Grants Program.
Feed Appeal is joining forces with Squeaky Gate Growers Co, under a new partnership to bolster the appeal’s Rural Grants Program.
News

Help feed a family in need by donating to our appeal

by Rebecca David
6th Jul 2020 6:00 AM

It's been a rough year for rural communities across Australia with drought, floods, bushfires and now the global pandemic hitting hard.

Feed Appeal chief executive Katherine Gokavi-Whaley said the 2020 appeal had received double last year's number of rural grant applications.  

Sixty-two per cent of rural charities say their communities have been devastated by at least one - in many cases, two - natural disasters over the past 12 months, on top of COVID-19.

"Many (rural charities) are indicating an upwards of 80 per cent increase in demand on their programs, with the majority being people who are reaching out for the first time," Ms Gokavi-Whaley said.

Feed Appeal is joining forces with Squeaky Gate Growers Co, under a new partnership to bolster the appeal's Rural Grants Program.

The Australian olive oil maker's support will provide more than 100,000 additional meals a year, over three years, to nourish rural communities.

Just a $2 donation to the Feed Appeal can provide four meals to #feedafamily.

Every dollar donated goes back into the community as grants. 

The appeal works in collaboration with News Corp Australia and FareShare, and is powered by Newman's Own Foundation.

Details: feedappeal.org.au

fareshare feed appeal newmans own foundation news corp australia
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fears military museum could close with impending sale

        premium_icon Fears military museum could close with impending sale

        Property The heritage-listed former drill hall was listed for sale earlier this year.

        Five things to do in CQ these school holidays

        premium_icon Five things to do in CQ these school holidays

        Whats On Delve into history, meet some furry friends or take in stunning views.

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Time to get behind Lions, Suns

        premium_icon LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Time to get behind Lions, Suns

        Letters to the Editor See our letters to the editor, texts and Harry’s cartoon here

        BYTE ME: Handy Excel tips and why emails are here to stay

        premium_icon BYTE ME: Handy Excel tips and why emails are here to stay

        Technology Columnist Bruce Kerr discusses emails, their use and associated security.