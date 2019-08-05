Help for dementia sufferers and carers takes a step forward

LITTLE things can make a big difference as anyone caring for someone with dementia is well-aware.

Now 165 pharmacies across Queensland have received specialist training to allow people living with dementia and their carers access to support from trained pharmacists and pharmacy assistants.

Rockhampton, Yeppoon, Gracemere and Blackwater all now have specialist staff in these pharmacies.

Highly knowledgeable staff and adjustments to in-store environments are designed to help those visiting community pharmacies.

"Each dementia friendly pharmacy offers highly knowledgeable staff and adjustments to their in-store environment and services, to assist people living with dementia and their carers when visiting their community pharmacy,” Professor Trent Twomey said.

Professor Twomey is the Pharmacy Guild of Australia Queensland branch president.

He said modifications to the pharmacy, such as the removal of distracting patterns on the floor and implementing prescription reminder services, would make it easier for people living with dementia.

"Pharmacists and pharmacy assistants are well equipped to support those living with dementia, their family and their carers, and I highly encourage anyone who may benefit from these services to visit a dementia friendly community pharmacy near you,” he said.

The dementia-friendly pharmacies received training through the Dementia Friendly Pharmacy Program, an initiative of The Pharmacy Guild of Australia Queensland Branch as part of the Queensland Government's Advancing Queensland: An Age-Friendly Community Grants Program.

The full list of the dementia friendly pharmacies is available here.

More information can be found at www.guild.org.au/qld-dementia-friendly.