Help for Rocky businesses to go plastic free by September

Food retail businesses are able to access a free council program to help them ditch plastic with cafe Bliss the program’s latest recruit.

The program, Plastic Free CQ, supported by Rockhampton Regional Council, has been designed to provide assistance and guidance for food retailers to make the transition away from single use plastics.

The initiative is part of the national Plastic Free Places program run by the Boomerang Alliance, Australia’s peak not-for-profit waste organisation.

“Our program is designed to make it easy for local food retailers to become compliant with the single-use plastic ban that’s coming in,” Program Coordinator Jo Stoyel said.

Plastic straws, stirrers, cutlery, plates and bowls and expanded polystyrene (foam) cups and containers will all be banned this year from September 1, under new state government legislation.

“We work directly with businesses, looking at what they’re using and showing them what alternatives are available to them,” Ms Stoyel said.

“We can also help them reduce costs associated with switching and offer free promotion.

“This is a tried and true program that we have rolled out in eight communities across Australia.

“We have helped businesses in these communities eliminate over eight million pieces of single-use plastic.”

Councillor for Waste and Recycling Shane Latcham said it was fantastic to see cafe Bliss get on board as the program’s newest member.

“I really want to congratulate this cafe, as well as the other businesses in our region which have shown initiative by signing up for this program,” Cr Latcham said.

“With new state government legislation coming in to effect on September 1 banning a number of items, as well as increasingly waste aware customers who expect more environmental options, these businesses can see that we’ve reached the last straw when it comes to single use plastics.

“I’m sure that there are many more business owners out there who have it on their ‘to do’ list to start making changes, but are simply run off their feet by the day to day bustle.

“That’s why we’re thrilled to be supporting the Plastic Free CQ program.”

Water and Environmental Sustainability councillor Donna Kirkland said with so many sustainable alternatives available, reducing single use plastics was becoming easier.

“Through our Living Sustainably program, we have been sharing hints and tips to help individuals and households make the switch to more sustainable options,” Cr Kirkland said.

“Plastic Free CQ is a fantastic program full of information to help local food businesses, and with the ban coming into effect in just a few months’ time, I would urge those business owners to reach out and make the most of the program.”

Tanja Irwin from cafe Bliss said the Plastic Free CQ program has been very helpful so far.

“We’re all quite conscious of the need to reduce plastic waste, but still there’s a lot to look at,” said Ms Irwin.

“It’s also hard to know which alternative products are good quality and actually better for the environment, it’s a lot of research to get through on your own.

“This program has made the transition a lot easier – Jo has a lot of great suggestions and she’s really helping us to find the products that will work for us.”

Businesses in the Rockhampton Region can join Plastic Free CQ by heading to www.plasticfreecq.org.

For more information and resources on reducing single use plastics visit: https://www.rockhamptonregion.qld.gov.au/CommunityEvents/Environmental-Sustainability/Living-Sustainably/Reducing-single-use-plastic

This initiative is supported as part of Council’s broader Waste Strategy. To find out more about Council’s strategy to build a circular economy and achieve zero waste by 2050, download the Rockhampton Regional Waste and Recycling Strategy available at www.rrc.qld.gov.au/rrwr