Help for stock now the ashes have settled

Brad Epple uses his equipment to unload feed for stock in Bungundarra and Lake Mary.

BUNGUNDARRA property owner Brodie Clifford and his wife watched as neighbours and friends fought to save their properties and while they got out there and lent a hand, Brodie knew once the ashes began to settle, he needed to do something to help.

While his property was saved from the fires that swept through the region, Brody was crushed to watch his beloved rural area on the Coast become a burnt-out disaster.

“We were supposed to evacuate but we decided to stay on and help our neighbours fight the fires,” Brodie said.

“So many people have been there to help in the wake of the fires, but the main focal point has been keeping people safe and trying to save homes as it should be. Unfortunately, that doesn’t help feed peoples stock.

“I spoke to my mate Richard Beath who owns Bushley Livestock Carriers and we decided helping property owners to feed their livestock was something that would take the immediate pressure off.

“Livestock agents Brian Dawson Auctions, Brad Mulbihill from TopX, Terry McRoberts and Roxanne O’Brian said they would offer support, so we set about organising feed to be delivered.

“Unfortunately, due to the drought, hay is very expensive, and we knew farmers would be left struggling to feed their livestock after fires swept through and charred what feed they had.”

On Tuesday this week, the fruits of Brodie’s labours were realised when a truck arrived with 60 huge bales of sugar cane and tubs of molasses to be disbursed to those who need it.

Brodie said the JRT team had already organised and delivered a full truck of hay of their own back last week and he is certain the latest delivery thanks to donations from himself and the generosity of businesses and individuals, were thankfully received after being distributed to over a dozen farms in Bungundarra and Lake Mary this week.

“The thing to remember here is right now everyone is in shock, it is devastating to look around and see the damage, but it doesn’t stop there,” he said.

“The reality is starting to set in, and these people are going to need ongoing support in the months and even years to come.

“Every little thing we each do helps and all the amazing efforts everyone is putting in is amazing.

“This is a great community and it is heartwarming to see everyone helping out.”

With the help of Daly Creek Rd property owner Brad Epple from Rural Fencing and Mini Excavators, Brodie said they will continue to help wherever they can in the coming weeks.

“My wife and I have both been so saddened by this natural disaster, we hope as a community we can continue to support all the people who have lost their homes, livelihoods and crops as the huge journey of rebuilding continues,” he said.