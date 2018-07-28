Help green Rocky region on National Tree Day tomorrow

Tomorrow is National Tree Day and you're invited to help green Rockhampton Region

TOMORROW is National Tree Day when thousands of new trees will be planted across the Rockhampton Region.

Local schools planted their trees on The Schools Tree Day yesterday, joining with 200,000 school students across Australia in a special event designed just for children.

Deputy mayor, Cherie Rutherford said it was a wonderful opportunity to get kids into nature and instil a love for the great outdoors, as well as teach them the importance of environmental stewardship and taking care of their planet.

Environment Councillor Drew Wickerson said three sites had been selected for tomorrow's event - Newman Oval at Mount Morgan, O'Shanesy Park in Rockhampton and Frenchman's Creek in North Rockhampton.

Public plantings will take place from 11am-1pm.

"One of the best things about National Tree Day is watching the trees planted from previous years grow and mature into flourishing, green areas that our community and visitors can enjoy every day and for years to come,” Cr Wickerson said.

Those interesting in coming along tomorrow do not need to pre-register.