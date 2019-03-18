Help is out there for small business owners to succeed

Michelle Landry MP and Small Business Minister Michaela Cash with the team at John Goss Projects' Parkhurst workshop during the minister's last visit to Rockhampton

SMALL business owners and those looking to start one are invited to a Small Business Fair this Thursday to help you understand the range of incentives, funding and programs available to support your business.

Whether you're in retail, hospitality, agriculture, trades and services, the Small Business Fair is a opportunity for business owners, or those looking to get into small business, to know what support and initiatives are out there. for you to do what you do best - create more local jobs.

The Small Business Fairs are helping existing businesses tap into time-saving incentives and Federal Government initiatives, as well as giving those looking to start their own small business a chance to talk to government representatives and officials from agencies including the Department of Jobs and Small Business.

Small Business Minister, Michaelia Cash, alongside Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry, will open the Rockhampton Small Business Fair this Thursday, March 21.

Ms Landry said there were almost 12,000 small and family businesses in the Electorate of Capricornia, so it was important to provide support to help foster growth.

"Small business is the lifeblood of our communities, industry and economy,” Ms Landry said.

"Local businesses are working 24/7 and don't have time to come to us, so we are going to them.

Minister Cash said the Federal Government was investing in Australia's small businesses to foster an environment of confidence, increased investment, economic growth and employment.

"The Government understands that when businesses grow, they create more jobs,” she said.

"We also understand the daily challenges of running a small business, so the Government has a number of programs to make it easier for Australian small business owners to get on with the job.

"Over the last 12 months we have delivered on tax relief, extended the instant asset write-off for assets costing less than $25,000 to 30 June 2020, made it easier for small business to access finance with the $2billion securitisation fund, slashed red tape and streamlined GST reporting so businesses can easily and quickly lodge their business activity statements online.

"The government is also helping improve cash flow by committing to pay government contracts up to $1million in 20 days, requiring large businesses tendering for government contracts to match the government's 20 day payment terms.

"(We have) launched the Future Female Entrepreneurs Program focused on engaging 55,000 women and girls, particularly in rural and regional communities.”

The Brisbane Small Business Fair will be held at the Leichhardt Hotel Cnr Denham & Bolsover Street Rockhampton City from 8:000am to 2:00pm.

For further information or to register your attendance visit http://smallbusinessfair.jobs.gov.au.