WELCOME VISIT: Volunteer Gordon Pearce spreading some Christmas cheer, handing a Christmas gift to old football rival Mr Yow Yeh at the Rockhampton Hospital.

CHRISTMAS can be a tough time for those struggling with their health or without family but Katrina James is determined to ensure no one is forgotten or present-less.

Ms James is the local organiser of the Goodwill Present Drive, which has successfully collected and delivered gifts to the elderly in nursing homes and hospital across North and Central Queensland since its inception in 2014.

After moving to Rockhampton in 2017, Ms James launched the not-for-profit charity in CQ, going on to celebrate their most successful year in 2018.

“The community and local businesses donating 502 gifts which were delivered by 30 volunteers to the Mount Morgan Hospital, Carinity Care Mount Morgan, Gracemere Gardens and Prescare Aged Care on Christmas Eve and Rockhampton Hospital, Eventide Nursing Home, North Rockhampton Nursing Home, Bethesda Aged Care on Christmas Day,” Ms James said.

“We had several local businesses jump on-board to support us in collecting the gifts from the public and others donate gifts and money to assist in our total.”

This year, Ms James was please to welcome back NewXpress Mount Morgan, City Walk Motor Inn, and ETS Compound for the 2019 campaign along with new local business Hair 6 to the Goodwill Present Drive family.

“This year Goodwill Present Drive is hoping to collect around 600 gifts to deliver to our facilities above as well as expanding to Yeppoon Hospital and Blue Care Aged Care,” she said.

With the deadline for present donations only three weeks away, Ms James urged the CQ community to dig deep to help make Christmas special for those less fortunate.

If anyone wishing to donate or volunteer for the 2019 deliveries, should visit the Goodwill Present Drive Rockhampton Facebook page for details.