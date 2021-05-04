Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Politics

‘Help me’: Desperate woman falls to knees, begs PM for help

by Matthew Killoran
4th May 2021 1:07 PM | Updated: 1:34 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

In dramatic scenes, a woman has fallen to her knees at Prime Minister Scott Morrison's feet to plead for help for her family in Cameroon.

Unfolding as the Prime Minister's press conference in Rockhampton ended, she fell at the PM's feet and cried "help me, help me".

"My people are being killed," reports from the scene stated.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison talks to a woman who begged for help for her family in Africa.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison talks to a woman who begged for help for her family in Africa.

Pictures have emerged of Mr Morrison going down on his knees to speak to her, while a crowd gathered around them.

The Prime Minister reacts as the woman falls to her knees. Photo: 7 News
The Prime Minister reacts as the woman falls to her knees. Photo: 7 News

Originally published as 'Help me': Desperate woman falls to knees, begs PM for help

editors picks politics rockhampton scott morrison

Just In

    Telstra SIM cards hacked

    Telstra SIM cards hacked
    • 4th May 2021 1:16 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Crews extinguish fire at North Rocky home

        Premium Content UPDATE: Crews extinguish fire at North Rocky home

        Breaking No neighbouring properties appear to be affected.

        Drug user started smoking after mum’s death 14 years ago

        Premium Content Drug user started smoking after mum’s death 14 years ago

        Crime A woman who started using drugs after her mother died when she was 14 and recently...

        Tuesday: Five highlights on Beef Australia program

        Premium Content Tuesday: Five highlights on Beef Australia program

        News Stud cattle, sumptuous food and Opera Qld world premiere all in the mix.

        LISTED: Every winner from City of Rocky Open

        Premium Content LISTED: Every winner from City of Rocky Open

        Golf GALLERY: 222 players tee off in annual two-day event at Rockhampton Golf Course.