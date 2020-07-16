HELP NEEDED: Thieving bugger steals CQ bloke’s beloved buggy

MISSING VEHICLE: Queensland Police are appealing for assistance to track down this Landboss off-road buggy which was stolen from a property near Baralaba.

HAVE you seen this buggy?

This beloved Landboss off-road buggy has been stolen from property near Baralaba in Western CQ.

Queensland Police Sergeant Jode Fernie said the vehicle was stolen sometime between June 29 and July 3.

“If you have any information on the whereabouts of the vehicle pictured below, please contact police,” Sgt Fernie said.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day or call 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2001377822 within the online suspicious activity form.