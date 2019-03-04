'Help one of our own': Cricketer recovering after stroke

GET WELL SOON: The Nambour community is rallying behind cricketer Dean Foad, after he suffered a massive stroke at work last week.

GET WELL SOON: The Nambour community is rallying behind cricketer Dean Foad, after he suffered a massive stroke at work last week. Facebook

THE Nambour community is rallying behind a "much-loved" cricket player after he suffered a massive stroke last week and is still in hospital.

Dean Foad, a well-known member of the Nambour cricket community, is recovering in hospital after he suffered a stroke while working last Monday.

While there's still a "long way to go" before Mr Foad is back to full health, friends say he's in high spirits.

"He was a lot better than when I saw him on Tuesday," close friend Steven Bemrose said.

"He could open his eyes a little bit and the doctor was trying to get him to open his eyes and squeeze her hand.

"On Tuesday he was non-responsive."

The sudden stroke came as a shock to the tight-knit community, but Mr Bemrose said there was nothing like being in hospital to show how much support Mr Foad had.

"It's a pretty small and tight community when someone's injured or down," he said.

The Nambour Cricket Club is holding a range of fundraisers to help the Foad family through the trying time.

The club is holding a Day for Dean this Sunday as well as donating all proceeds from the club raffle to the family.

"The money raised from these endeavours will be passed directly onto Dean and Sue," the club said in a statement.

"We are hoping to raise a bit of money to maybe put on their home loan to help out while Dean is out of action."

The event will be held at 10am at Maroochydore Indoor Sports Centre on Windsor Rd, Nambour.

There will be netball and cricket games as well as a huge barbecue and raffle prizes.

"Please get behind this and help out one of our own," the club said.