Help only a step away for drug users

WHEN Debbie Ware’s world became submerged in supporting an ice user, she didn’t know what to do next, but since 2016 she’s made it her goal to ensure others in Central Queensland don’t feel that way.

While her local methamphetamine support group, ICESUP, usually provides support online or indoors, this weekend they will take to the coast with their cause.

In conjunction with the Australian Anti Ice Campaign’s national event, they will walk 4km dressed in blue to remind Central Queenslanders they’re here to help.

The walking sea of blue will represent support, experience and the call for a change in Yeppoon this Sunday when community members Walk Against Ice.

Founder Debbie Ware said the event would be an opportunity for people in need and also those who want to learn more.

“When people are really stressed the last thing they want to do is sit in front of the computer looking for help,” Ms Ware said.

“The more the cause is out there, the more people can show the community support, the more people we can help.”

Registration for the free walk opens at Lioness Park Lammermoor at 8am with a sausage sizzle to follow. Ms Ware said all were welcome.