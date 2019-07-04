Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Help police identify pair over 1000L diesel theft

4th Jul 2019 8:00 AM

POLICE are appealing for help to identify two people they believe are connected to the theft of 1000L of diesel in Toowoomba this month.

Grainy CCTV images show two people at a construction site on Boundary Rd in Toowoomba on July 2.

The pair drove to the site in a red Holden Commodore sedan towing a white 5000L fuel tanker.

Police said the pair is believed to have stolen about 1000L of diesel from four vehicles onsite, causing minor damage to the vehicles before fleeing.

Police are seeking to identify these two people as part of investigations into the theft of diesel from a Boundary Rd construction site on July 2.
Police are seeking to identify these two people as part of investigations into the theft of diesel from a Boundary Rd construction site on July 2. QPS

The pair is shown wearing hooded jumpers at the time.

If you recognise the vehicle, or the people, phone police and quote reference QP1901268914.

toowoomba toowoomba crime toowoomba police
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    CRASH SURVIVOR: 'Never give up', says Rocky miracle man

    premium_icon CRASH SURVIVOR: 'Never give up', says Rocky miracle man

    News Three years ago surgeons were ready to amputate his legs after a horror motorbike crash

    Man co-accused of $100k heist including vintage motorbike

    premium_icon Man co-accused of $100k heist including vintage motorbike

    Crime And it was a bottle of cologne that gave him away

    Rockhampton's residential property market is on the rise

    premium_icon Rockhampton's residential property market is on the rise

    News Rockhampton has risen from the bottom of market into recovery stage

    'Frank' discussion needed after racing sinkhole incident

    premium_icon 'Frank' discussion needed after racing sinkhole incident

    Horses 'Discussion needs to be a priority' QTA head urges