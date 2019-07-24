Help save the planet, one tree at a time

GREEN THUMBS: Riley Bloomfield and Ellie Goodwin from Mt Archer School will join in Tree Planting day this weekend.

FOR 24 years, Rockhampton families have been participating in National Tree Day. It is time to again polish up your green thumbs, as the national event returns this Sunday.

It provides one of the best family outings of the year. Since 1996, almost five million people have planted 25 million trees and plants.

In Rockhampton, the seeds were sown when a community event was held along the side of Frenchman's Creek at the base of Mount Archer.

This was strongly supported by the community, the Berserker Wilderness Land Action Management Committee and Queensland National Parks and Wildlife being involved in the planting and rehabilitation of that section of creek.

The success of the plantings along many of the town's waterways has seen the re-establishing of many wildlife refuges, in particular projects like the rehabilitation and transformation of Moores Creek near Stockland Rockhampton.

Rockhampton City Council planted 5000 trees and shrubs and more that 60,000 grasses were planted in Moores Creek, Frenchman's Creek and Splitters Creek in 2004.

Next was Col Austin Park where in four years more than 4000 trees were planted.

What made this such an achievement was Col Austin Park prior to this was nothing more than a gravel pit, a blot on Rockhampton's environment.

As the trees and underplanting along this waterway matured, it has again provided a habitat for the little red fairy wren, the official bird of the former Rockhampton City Council, whose habitat had been almost destroyed throughout the city.

Other local waterways that have been part of National Tree Day plantings are Lakes Creek in 2001 and Thozet Creek in 2002 and 2003.

WHERE TO GO

Rockhampton National Tree Day site on Frenchville Rd (just past Davey Ave) between 9am and 11.30am.

Other Central Queensland National Tree Day events include: