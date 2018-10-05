Help the Harwoods: Community bands together for Rocky family

Olivia Harwood, 17, died after a crash on the Warego Hwy near Oakey.

IN the wake of tragedy, the Rockhampton community has bound together to help a family surrounded by grief after the untimely death of Olivia Harwood.

The 17-year-old Rockhampton Girls Grammar senior was just six weeks away from graduating with enormous potential in her future before she tragically died in a three-car crash on Tuesday.

The crash left her parents, Allan and Beverly, seriously injured and they remain in Brisbane hospitals.

Hoping to help the family in however possible, friends started a Go Fund Me page to "help this gorgeous family in their most dire time of need”.

Generous community members have raised nearly $4000 in a matter of days.

"The Harwoods are one of the most involved families within the Rockhampton Girls Grammar community, dedicating countless hours of their time over the years to numerous events,” the page read.

"We pray Bev and Allan make a full recovery to see their two daughters, Sophie and Molly, at home again.

"They are being faced with an incredibly traumatic situation and need continuous love and support from those around them.”

To help the Harwood family, please donate to the Go Fund Me page here.