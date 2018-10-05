Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Olivia Harwood, 17, died after a crash on the Warego Hwy near Oakey.
Olivia Harwood, 17, died after a crash on the Warego Hwy near Oakey. Contributed
Community

Help the Harwoods: Community bands together for Rocky family

Shayla Bulloch
by
5th Oct 2018 7:21 AM

IN the wake of tragedy, the Rockhampton community has bound together to help a family surrounded by grief after the untimely death of Olivia Harwood.

The 17-year-old Rockhampton Girls Grammar senior was just six weeks away from graduating with enormous potential in her future before she tragically died in a three-car crash on Tuesday.

The crash left her parents, Allan and Beverly, seriously injured and they remain in Brisbane hospitals.

Olivia Harwood, 17, died after a crash on the Warego Hwy near Oakey.
Olivia Harwood, 17, died after a crash on the Warego Hwy near Oakey. Contributed

Hoping to help the family in however possible, friends started a Go Fund Me page to "help this gorgeous family in their most dire time of need”.

Generous community members have raised nearly $4000 in a matter of days.

"The Harwoods are one of the most involved families within the Rockhampton Girls Grammar community, dedicating countless hours of their time over the years to numerous events,” the page read.

"We pray Bev and Allan make a full recovery to see their two daughters, Sophie and Molly, at home again.

"They are being faced with an incredibly traumatic situation and need continuous love and support from those around them.”

To help the Harwood family, please donate to the Go Fund Me page here.

fatal crash go fund me rockhampton girls grammar school warrego highway
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Motorbike collision leaves two men in hospital

    Motorbike collision leaves two men in hospital

    Breaking CREWS were called to crash west of Emerald yesterday afternoon

    • 5th Oct 2018 7:02 AM
    Four injured after car slams into tree

    Four injured after car slams into tree

    Breaking PARAMEDICS were called to the crash last night in Alton Downs

    • 5th Oct 2018 6:49 AM
    CQ man scores $300k Keno win at Yeppoon hotel

    premium_icon CQ man scores $300k Keno win at Yeppoon hotel

    News 'LUCKY bugger' David O'Keefe shares how he scored big

    • 5th Oct 2018 6:18 AM
    Batten down the hatches, there is a storm coming for CQ

    premium_icon Batten down the hatches, there is a storm coming for CQ

    Weather Friday will be the most significant day with storm activity

    • 5th Oct 2018 6:13 AM

    Local Partners