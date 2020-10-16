Helping hand: Rockhampton volunteer up for SES award

ROCKHAMPTON SES volunteer Kirby Chandler is up for an award this weekend, having been nominated by her peers for recognition during SES Week.

SES Week begins tomorrow, and an awards ceremony will be held in Emerald on Sunday morning.

Ms Chandler has been involved with the SES for two and a half years.

“It’s really exciting to be nominated for an award,” she said.

“I joined the SES because I wanted to be part of the community, give back, and the SES is a really good way to do that.

“When things happen in the community, we get to be a part of it and help people that need it.”

Kirby Chandler.

She remembered going to a retirement village after a hailstorm earlier this year to mend skylights, and was particularly proud of helping with fire evacuations.

“Assisting with the fires was a really big experience for me,” Ms Chandler said.

“We got the opportunity to do the final evacuations for those fires. People were really grateful for that.

“I find that in smaller communities, it is easier to be a part of the community group and give back.”

SES Week award nominee Kirby Chandler.

SES Central Regional manager Andrew Wyatt said the next week was about thanking volunteers and showing residents the broad range of work done by the SES.

“What we’re finding now is we’re getting more and more involved in different events,” he said, listing bushfires, storms, car crashes, and COVID-19 security as examples.

“SES Week is a great opportunity not only to say thanks you to the volunteers for the work that they perform in their community, but also to highlight the work that the SES actually does.

“The fact that Kirby’s only been with us for a couple of years is really fantastic.”

There are 68 SES groups in the Central Region.

Mr Wyatt said they were always looking for more people to lend a hand.