Helping our teens and ourselves nail that job interview

Jann Houley

DI BOOTH applied for a job as a personal assistant and got offered an executive assistant position.

Little wonder then she was approached to offer a seminar on positive first impressions to the Regional Women's Network of Central Queensland.

She began working in fashion straight out of high school on the Sunshine Coast with fashion designer Brian Rochford.

After moving to Emerald and having two boys, Ms Booth studied an applied science degree and began working as a beauty technician out of her home.

"Working from home is an invaluable experience in learning the financial side of a business and how to promote yourself,” she said.

"I think it's also great for the kids to see you set a good example in treating customers well, and facing any lifestyle obstacles which get in your way.”

Her eldest son has parlayed those early lessons into working as a barber on the Sunshine Coast, and her youngest is undertaking an electrical apprenticeship.

But for Ms Booth, 'nailing' a good first impression is not about expensive manicures, it's about much more than the physical appearance.

"It's about 60 to 90 per cent body language that makes you appealing, whether that's to customers or prospective employers, and you've got about seven seconds to work with,” she said.

"Obviously, having clean and neat hair, nails, shoes and clothes is important but moving and speaking with self confidence is paramount.”

So when she grew tired of travelling long hours as a beauty consultant between Brisbane to Airlie Beach, with children in high school and a Mum with MS to care for, Ms Booth decided on a seachange.

She applied for a personal carer position with a woman with quadriplegia who was starting her own business, and was narrowly pipped at the post by another applicant.

But the interview was conducted by the client's financial planner, who rang Ms Booth five days with the offer of an executive assistant position.

"I used to think Excel was a shade of lipstick so it was a quick learning curve,” she said.

"Two years later, I'm working in one of Australia's fastest growing corporations, learning new skills and making new connections every day.”

Following her foray into the Regional Women's Network, Ms Booth intends to become a member.

"It's pretty impressive that 35 people got out of bed to attend a meeting before work; that's proof these women are dedicated when it comes to improving themselves and supporting others.”

And for people who have children entering the job market, Ms Booth has the following advice.

"When they're young, kids need support to make the right decisions or they get led into a spin, trusting people who don't have their interests at heart.

"I hear parents worry their kids are too busy with school and sports, but I think we forgot how busy we were at that age and how good it felt to get worn out through play and exercise.

"In the days leading up to a job interview though, it comes down to sleep and getting plenty of water to drink, otherwise the brain gets fuzzy and we lose the ability to regulate how we think and feel.

"Control over our behaviour and our bodies is as important as how we look, when it comes to nailing that job interview.”