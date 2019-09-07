Menu
Audrey Nicholls at Oak Tree Retirement Village.
Helping real estate agents better understand aged sector

7th Sep 2019 8:00 AM
AS OUR population ages, there will be more elderly people who choose to sell their homes and downsize into maintenance-free lifestyle retirement villages.

In an effort to help local real estate agents better understand product, the Oak Tree Group has organised a breakfast where information is shared about purchase options, and where the reasoning behind the various models and differences between villages is explained under the Retirement Villages Act and the Manufactured Homes Act.

Oak Tree is also keen to get an update from agents about the local real estate market and trends they are seeing in the Central Queensland market.

The free event will be held on Tuesday, September17 from 7am for a 7.30am start at Oak Tree Retirement Village on Foulkes St in Norman Gardens. A light breakfast will be served.

For more information, contact Village manager Desley Cowley on 0400824936 or email vmnormangardens@oaktreegroup.com.au.

