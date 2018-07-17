Trump’s most jaw-dropping moment yet

IN what's been 18 months of a whiplash, history making presidency, Donald Trump has caused jaws to drop around the world on many occasions.

None has come close to the news conference he held, early evening Monday local time in Helsinki, Finland, with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Over three quarters of an hour, the two leaders ran through a range of issues of global importance and mutual interest.

The striking thing was that Trump, the 45th President of the United States, yielded to his Russian counterpart on everything.

Whether it was charges of Russian interference in American elections - backed by all 17 top US intelligence and law enforcement agencies - or the annexation of Crimea and the war in Syria, there was a mind-boggling unity ticket between these two.

Even on nuclear weapons, Trump and Putin mouthed the usual opposition to proliferation but there was nothing on what happens to the New START treaty which expires in just two and a half years.

The most jaw dropping moment was Trump's bald endorsement of Russia's view of meddling in the 2016 US presidential elections.

A slew of reports by every intelligence agency - the CIA, the National Security Agency military intelligence - and law enforcement bodies such as the FBI have since November and December 2016 said this happened.

The latest cross agency report says there is zero chance Russian interference did not happen.

Just last week the US Justice Department issued indictments against 12 members of the Russian GRU - Moscow's ruthless and effective military intelligence - for specific acts of meddling and interference.

Yesterday, the same Justice Department charged a Russian woman, Mariia Butina with espionage for seeking to set up a meeting between Trump and Putin during the 2016 election campaign.

Despite this Trump stood there and said he believed Putin above his intelligence and law investigators. It is beyond belief.

When quizzed, Trump said Putin had made a strong case for why the Russians didn't do anything. As they say in the spy business, he would say that wouldn't he.

Trump said he couldn't see any reason why Russia would meddle in US elections.

That statement makes him either a liar or a fool. It also says he's unfit to be President of the United States.