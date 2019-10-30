Menu
Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus are neighbours in Malibu. Picture: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Celebrity

Hemsworth’s awkward post-split move

30th Oct 2019 8:44 AM

LIAM Hemsworth has started rebuilding works on his $9.9 million LA home - which is awkwardly just metres away from estranged wife Miley Cyrus's mansion.

The Hunger Games star, 29, and his ex - who announced their split in August - were left devastated when their mega mansion was burnt down in the Malibu wildfires last November, reports The Sun.

 

Hemsworth and Cyrus split in August. Picture: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
That’s close. Picture: Google Maps/news.com.au
But after obtaining an excavation permit in July, Hemsworth - who purchased the property during his first split from Cyrus in 2014 - is now able to return the home to its former glory.

The pad is just a stone's throw from the $3.65 million ranch Cyrus' is sharing with new boyfriend Cody Simpson.

The Pretty Brown Eyes singer revealed he was moving into her mansion earlier this month with a "move in day" post on Instagram.

The move came as a surprise to fans given that the pair have only been dating for a month.

 

Simpson and Cyrus’ relationship is moving fast. Picture: Instagram
But it seems having his ex down the street isn't enough to deter Hemsworth from renovating his home.

The property is already taking shape, despite being turned to ash in the wildfires.

Hemsworth purchased the sprawling Malibu estate in late 2014 from musician Matthew Wilder - just over a year after his first split from Cyrus.

The Wrecking Ball singer went on to purchase a house further down the street in 2016, months before the pair announced their reconciliation.

Her seventies-inspired ranch boasts three bedrooms, a hot tub and even an electric car charging station.

But it wasn't long before singer then moved in to Liam's larger pad permanently, with reports claiming Cyrus quickly put her spin on the home.

It was claimed the star moved most of her furniture into her then-fiance's abode, including a mini Hollywood sign - all of which were destroyed in the wildfire.

 

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission.

