Hemsworth’s sweet video for mauled boy

Australian star Chris Hemsworth has posted a sweet video tribute to Bridger Walker, the boy who bravely saved his sister from being mauled by a dog.

The Thor actor joined fellow Avenger stars Chris Evans and Mark Ruffalo to post a message to their young fan who is now recovering from his injuries.

Hemsworth described him as an "absolute inspiration" and said "your courage is beyond belief and we are all so impressed by you."

"We'd be honoured to have you on the team mate, we love you and we're sending you our support."

Chris Hemsworth said Bridger would be welcome on the team.

The little boy, 6, from Wyoming in the US received 90 stitches after the July 9 dog attack - but his heroic efforts meant his sister was spared.

His story went viral and people around the world praised his selflessness after his aunt paid tribute to the boy on social media.

Bridger Walker later said of the attack: ‘If someone was going to die, I thought it should be me.’ Picture: Instagram/@nicolenoelwalke

"My nephew is a hero who saved his little sister from an attacking dog," proud aunt Nicole Walker posted on Instagram, along with a series of photos of the tight-knit siblings.

"He, himself, took on the attack so that the dog wouldn't get his sister.

"He later said, 'If someone was going to die, I thought it should be me'."

Ms Walker added that although she believed it was a "long shot", she was reaching out to actors who had played Avengers superheroes on the big screen - as well as other "heroes" - so they could "learn about this latest addition to their ranks".

Hulk star Mark Ruffalo was one of the first celebrities to respond, praising the child's "courage" and "heart".

"Real courage isn't dominating people or fighting against people or walking around like a tough guy. Real courage is knowing what is right to do and doing it even when it might end up hurting you somehow," the actor posted.

Chris Evans vowed to send Bridger Walker an authentic Captain America shield. Picture: Instagram/@nicolenoelwalke

Captain America actor Chris Evans went a step further by making a personalised video message for the youngster, which his aunt also shared on Instagram.

The video shows Evans' heartwarming message while little Bridger listens intently - while donning a Captain America suit.

"This is a message for Bridger - hey Bridger, Captain America here - how are you doing buddy?" Evans says in the clip.

"So I read your story and I saw what you did - now I'm sure you've heard a lot of this over the last couple days, but let me be the next one to tell you.

"Wow, you're a hero. What you did was so brave, so selfless - your sister is so lucky to have you as a big brother. Your parents must be so proud of you.

"I'm going to track down your address and I'm going to send you an authentic Captain America shield because pal, you deserve it.

The Walker siblings have always been close. Picture: Instagram/@nicolenoelwalke

"Keep being the man you are. We need people like you.

"Hang in there. I know recovery might be tough, but based on what I've seen, I don't think there's much that can slow you down.

"Bye buddy."

At the end of the clip, Bridger's parents asked the excited child how he felt about the message and the promise of his very own superhero shield.

He appeared to be slightly lost for words - but his little sister excitedly described it as "awesome".

Aunt Nicole Walker posted on Instagram the family was "so, so thankful" for all the support from across the globe.

The clip sparked an outpouring of emotional comments from Instagram users, who described Bridger as a "hero".

"He deserves the best," one person wrote, while another added: "This made my heart melt. God bless that sweet boy and this beautiful family."

