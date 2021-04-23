Henderson Park Farm Retreat on the market for first time

Henderson Park has been placed on the market for the first in its 24-year history.

The popular wedding and function venue located between Yeppoon and Rockhampton, is being offered for sale by expressions of interest.

Set up as an authentic country retreat, the 14 hectare property is situated on the banks on Hedlow Creek and overlooks a flood plain and mountains.

The property has accommodation for up to 25 people, with a modern lodge complex and two quaint pioneer style cabins, plus camping grounds.

The lodge has four rooms each with ensuite bathrooms and two fully equipped kitchens with gas barbecues, bonfire pit and a private jetty.

The cabins sleep four and five and also have outdoor barbecues and bonfire pits.

A 10 x 21 marquee has been purpose built for weddings.

Owners Annika and Ryan Anderson have been in the tourism industry since 1997.

They started with a cabin to supplement income to their cattle business during drought.

“Over the years we have continued to diversify and grow, adding accommodation and developing our facilities as demand increased,” they said.

“We are now a busy accommodation and function venue open all year round.

“Henderson Park Farm Retreat has always operated adjacent to our 4,500 acre beef cattle enterprise and our off property Environmental Consulting business.

“We have a young family and are committed to a full life with our two little girls and expanding our cattle business and felt it was time.

“The retreat has developed in its own right and has been operated as a stand alone business and is now ready for the next passionate owner.”

Henderson Park Farm Retreat has received Trip Advisor’s Certificate of Excellence and Travellers Choice awards for consecutive years 2013-2020 and has been rated No. 1 on TripAdvisor for the past 10 years in the region.

It was named on the Gold List of Australian Accommodation through the nationally accredited Star Ratings Australia Program 2018 and 2019 and received 100/100 for Tourism Queensland’s Best of Queensland Experiences Program.

Over the years it has hosted weddings and functions and has been a holiday destination for travellers.

The business will be sold with the busy 2021 and 2022 bookings calendar.

It is located 10 minutes from the A1 highway and The Caves township.

Expression of interest can be directed to Pat O’Driscoll at pat.o‘driscoll@au.knightfrank.com.