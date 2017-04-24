Hepatitis A berry scare leaves mark on Aussie food

THE legacy of the Hepatitis A berry scare has hit Australian shelves, with the government launching country of origin food labelling.

The contaminated batch of Nanna's frozen berries were recalled in 2015 prompted reform to make packaging clearer from July 1, 2016.

Now, Capricornia MP Michelle Landry has welcomed a five-week campaign to familiarise the public with the kangaroo in a triangle labels, text and bar chart indicating the proportion of Australian ingredients.

"It's great that the government is getting out there and letting people know what the new labels mean,” Ms Landry said.

"The new food labelling system will provide Australian consumers with the clarity they deserve, without imposing an excessive burden on businesses,” Ms Landry said.

Country of origin labelling will become the norm on Aussie shelves to provide customers with the 'clarity they deserve'. Australian Government

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce and Senator Arthur Sinodinos announced the campaign on Sunday, although a two-year transition period is already in place from July 1, 2016.

Since the introduction of the reforms, many foods found on Australian retail shelves have started to include the familiar kangaroo in a triangle logo to show that the food is made, produced or grown in Australia.

Imported foods that only undergo minor processing or packaging here cannot claim to be made here or carry the logo.