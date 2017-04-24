29°
News

Hepatitis A berry scare leaves mark on Aussie food

Amber Hooker
| 24th Apr 2017 2:00 PM
Woman checking food labelling [url=http://www.istockphoto.com/file_search.php?action=file&lightboxID=12846301][img]http://ic.pics.livejournal.com/tokyo_maple/12426530/227265/227265_1000.jpg[/img][/url]
Woman checking food labelling [url=http://www.istockphoto.com/file_search.php?action=file&lightboxID=12846301][img]http://ic.pics.livejournal.com/tokyo_maple/12426530/227265/227265_1000.jpg[/img][/url] Danilin

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE legacy of the Hepatitis A berry scare has hit Australian shelves, with the government launching country of origin food labelling.

The contaminated batch of Nanna's frozen berries were recalled in 2015 prompted reform to make packaging clearer from July 1, 2016.

Now, Capricornia MP Michelle Landry has welcomed a five-week campaign to familiarise the public with the kangaroo in a triangle labels, text and bar chart indicating the proportion of Australian ingredients.

"It's great that the government is getting out there and letting people know what the new labels mean,” Ms Landry said.

"The new food labelling system will provide Australian consumers with the clarity they deserve, without imposing an excessive burden on businesses,” Ms Landry said.

Country of origin labelling will become the norm on Aussie shelves to provide customers with the 'clarity they deserve'.
Country of origin labelling will become the norm on Aussie shelves to provide customers with the 'clarity they deserve'. Australian Government

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce and Senator Arthur Sinodinos announced the campaign on Sunday, although a two-year transition period is already in place from July 1, 2016.

Since the introduction of the reforms, many foods found on Australian retail shelves have started to include the familiar kangaroo in a triangle logo to show that the food is made, produced or grown in Australia.

Imported foods that only undergo minor processing or packaging here cannot claim to be made here or carry the logo.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Accused Rocky murderer saw shocking wife pics before 'beheading'

Accused Rocky murderer saw shocking wife pics before...

ACCUSED killer murdered meatworks co-worker because his wife was sleeping with victim's brother, a court hears.

Rocky dresses up for a wild night on the town

L-R Brittany Hoskins, Ally Cullen, Nathan Curtain, Ja-Jay Dome and Susie Ross at the Ginger Mule.

Rocky out and about on the town. Did our photographer snap you?

WATCH: Popular gym junkie opens exciting new Rocky centre

Ken Whittaker and his team at Lionheart Fitness on Campbell St in Rockhampton.

Daily sweat sessions with a personal touch

EXCLUSIVE: Rocky's $1.5 million fun park project about to begin

Rockhampton Regional Council has released design plans for the Cedric Archer Park's new $1.5 million water play area.

CONSTRUCTION of the project is expected to be finished by Christmas.

Local Partners

CQ mum hopes to turn The Voice red chairs

CENTRAL QUEENSLAND pub favourite Brooke Schubert is hoping to turn the big red chairs on this season of The Voice.

ANZAC DAY: Everything Rocky residents need to know

Members of the 9th Battalion, AIF Living History Unit, practice drill at the old Archer Street Barracks as they prepare for their ANZAC Day duties.

Everything you need to know about ANZAC Day in CQ

City teen is The Voice's first Muslim contestant

KNOCKOUT: USQ film student Brittania Clifford-Pugh will make her national television debut in The Voice's blind auditions this Wednesday night.

'It all happened on a whim'

REVEALED: When TK Maxx will open in Toowoomba

European chain department store TK Maxx is opening in Toowoomba on Saturday, May, 6.

The global megastore has revealed when it will open its doors

72 hours of things you can't miss in Rockhampton

Author Anna Daniels will launch her first novel, Girl in Between, next week. She will be in Rockhampton this weekend to talk about the inspiration behind the book and to detail which areas of Rockhampton feature in it.

THREE days of things you absolutely need to do in Rockhampton.

CQ mum hopes to turn The Voice red chairs

CENTRAL QUEENSLAND pub favourite Brooke Schubert is hoping to turn the big red chairs on this season of The Voice.

Amber Heard, billionaire Elon Musk in Queensland

Amber Heard

Tesla boss leads celebrity spotting on the Gold Coast

Dave Hughes almost went too far in Logies monologue

Dave Hughes skewered the A-list in his opening monologue

Mackay lawyer dishes on MKR behind the scenes

Della Whearty from MKR.

Mackay lawyer talks her My Kitchen Rules journey.

City teen is The Voice's first Muslim contestant

KNOCKOUT: USQ film student Brittania Clifford-Pugh will make her national television debut in The Voice's blind auditions this Wednesday night.

'It all happened on a whim'

Movie review: Going in Style a grey-powered crowd pleaser

Alan Arkin, Morgan Freeman and Michael Caine in a scene from the movie Going in Style.

The tale of three men and a mobility scooter a tad formulaic.

Logies 2017: Meldrum's odd speech as Samuel Johnson wins Gold

Samuel Johnson shows off his Best Actor gong before going onto win the Gold.

Samuel Johnson named Gold Logie Winner of the 59th Annual TV Week Gold Logie...

BREATHTAKING VIEWS. OWN YOUR OWN PARADISE.

9 Samuel Place, Rockyview 4701

House 4 2 2 $455,000

Move straight into this beautiful 4 Bedroom Brick home with spectacular views overlooking the upmarket Olive Estate only minutes away from Rockhampton. This home...

As neat as a PIN in a quiet Cul-De-Sac!

6 Stawell Court, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $325,000

This neat and tidy package offers you a lovely modern low set brick home , If you are looking to enter the real estate market, here is your chance with all the...

REDUCED TO SELL!!

10/9 Rosewood Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

Residential Land If your still looking for that perfect block of land there is ... $159,000

If your still looking for that perfect block of land there is no better location then The Gardens Estate. Centrally located within walking distance from Schools...

STYLISHLY LIFTED AND READY FOR YOU

340 Rhodes Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 4 $255,000

This partly RENOVATED Queenslander has all the makings of a SOLID Family home, with a GREAT YARD! - With a SPACIOUS open plan layout - showcasing a big yard ...

SPACIOUS HOME IN PRIME WEST ROCKY

3 Heilbronn Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 2 $238,000

604m2 in QUIET cul-de-sac with PERFECT Neighbours. Imagine your Family safe and sound at this NEW address! - With plentiful storage, BIG lock up downstairs area +...

LIFESTYLE WITHOUT MAINTENANCE CIRCA 1946

229 Denham Street, The Range 4700

House 4 2 4 $549,000

EXCEPTIONALLY located in the highly sought after RANGE AREA! With GREAT ELEVATED VIEWS over the city out to Mount Archer. -Meticulously renovated with nothing to...

MODERN FAMILY GEM - PRICED RIGHT!!

19 Bruce Hiskins Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $415,000

If you’re looking for a savvy design that is MODERN and representing GREAT VALUE check out this GREAT home at 19 Bruce Hiskins! - Stunning interior with GREAT...

WHEELCHAIR ACCESS - SEPARATE GRANNY FLAT

655 Montgomerie Street, Lakes Creek 4701

House 4 3 2 $420,000

Incredibly well positioned for buyers after peace, privacy and their own space to do their own thing not far from CBD - Positioned in a WHISPER quiet location...

A Rare Offering In FRENCHVILLE!

343 Shields Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 2 $375,000

BEAUTIFULLY designed Australian MODERNIST home, located in a secluded area in FRENCHVILLE. Remarkably different! Be Quick! - Designed with a difference in mind...

IMPRESSIVE AND HIDDEN AWAY IN KAWANA

5/9 Walker Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 1 $290,000

Set in a QUIET hidden street this property is EXCELLENT VALUE and very AFFORDABLE in the current market - LITTLE maintenance, EASY parking and NO steps ...

Rockhampton's 10 cheapest homes on the market revealed

BARGAIN: Rockhampton's cheapest houses, all under $140,000.

YOU won’t find a cheaper home than these 10 properties in Rocky.

Lisa Curry and fiance sell up Sunshine Coast property

I'm a Celebrity, Get me Out of Here! contestant Lisa Curry with partner Mark Tabone after being evicted from the South African jungle. Picture: Dylan Robinson ***EMBARGOED 7:30pm March 9th***

Plans for dream home on hold at Mount Mellum place on market

SOLD: Iconic M'boro pub set to be transformed

Shane Muller from Maryborough Motorcycles will be opening up a showroom and café at the Shamrock Hotel.

The Shamrock Hotel is set to be transformed in the next two months.

Rocky home owners waiting to pounce once major project approved

South Gladstone for Real Estate.

HOME owners holding until major project brings property price boost.

Local buyer snaps up massive Rocky warehouse

68 Hollingsworth St, Rockhampton sold to a local owner-occupier for $815,000 +GST.

COMPANY sells huge Rocky warehouse for a fortune.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!