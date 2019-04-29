Her new business takes the cake for Yeppoon

Jordan Atkins has hit the ground running with her business Caked Cakes.

NEW Yeppoon business, Caked Cakes, is enough to have you salivating just looking at the photos and owner Jordan Atkins said the real thing is even more tempting to the palate.

At just 21, Ms Atkins has already found her passion in life, and that includes creating custom made cakes for all occasions.

She said she has had a lot of encouragement from her family for both her love of cooking and her desire to become a successful businesswoman.

"I have been baking since I was a young child and after I finished school I really didn't know what I wanted to do with myself, so I went with what I know best,” Jordan said.

"I studied for a Diploma in hospitality and did a Certificate 3 in Patisserie before entering the workforce baking for a variety of cake shops.

"When not working for others, about three years ago, I began my business with a lot of help from my family, who helped out with deliveries.”

Having only relocated to Yeppoon in January this year from the Sunshine Coast, Ms Atkins was keen to hit the ground running as soon as she arrived and wasted no time in getting her cake business off the ground.

"I specialise in buttercream cakes with flowing fresh flowers and little desserts in the yummiest of flavours,” she said.

"So far, I have some of my treats stocked in a few cafes in the area including Chapter, Two Sisters and The Attic.

"I've made a variety of custom cakes for various occasions and would really love to get into the wedding scene in the region.

"Being a part of someone's wedding means a lot to me and I put a lot of love, time and effort into creating a special individualised cake for my client's special day.

"To me, cakes are more than just cakes, they can bring people together and are a part of celebrating all those wonderful special occasions and milestones in our lives.

"I put everything I have into every cake I create, large or small, in the hope they will create a little joy in the recipient's life.

"Since moving to Yeppoon with my partner, who is a teacher in Rockhampton, I have found everyone here very supportive and look forward to servicing this community with my unique cakes for years to come.”

Caked Cakes can be found on Instagram, Facebook or contacted via hello@cakedcakes.com.au