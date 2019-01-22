AFL SuperCoach experts reveal their teams

SuperCoach is open for business and AFL reporters Sam Landsberger and Gilbert Gardiner haven't wasted any time picking a team to shoot for glory in 2019.

The agree on some things - both are locking in Patrick Dangerfield, Carlton recruit Will Setterfield and GWS flyer Lachie Whitfield, and both have decided $708,200 is too much to pay for Brodie Grundy, last year's No.1 SuperCoach scorer.

But there are some big differences, too. Who will come out on top?

SAM LANDSBERGER: Gil, you unceremoniously sacked Aaron Hall years ago from your SuperCoach team. And he's in the first team you've picked for 2019. Talk about fickle …

GILBERT GARDINER: Yes, Sammy. He was one of my first picked. Not that anyone else will remember, but you're right - I delivered scathing assessments of his work on our SuperCoach podcast. But now he's at Arden St, all is forgotten. Forgive and forget, as they say.

SL: He was dropped as often as MS Dhoni on Friday night at Gold Coast. And you're backing him in at a team with a fight for spots? Righto. What other tactics have you rolled out this year?

GG: It's the year of the mature-agers. I've gone Young, Cavarra, Brewley and Collins. Watch the state-league players light it up.

Gilbert Gardiner’s SuperCoach team as of January 22, 2019.

SL: I'm with you on Cavarra, he was one I pencilled in quickly. Talk about perseverance, and the Dogs need goalkickers, so surely he walks straight in. Why else would they have drafted him?

GG: I've also gone Matt Parker, another mature-ager, and that's purely based on his neck tattoo. The only other bloke in the game with neck tatts is a Brownlow Medallist in Dusty Martin. Fool-proof theory?

SL: I don't mind it, but if it's tatts you're after you've gone the wrong bloke. My man has a gingerbread man inked on his calf, a chocolate bar on his right arm and a phone number on his leg. Plus, he wears black nail polish. His name is Tom Liberatore and you're a fool if you omit him.

GG: Libba! Well, he hasn't got a game in my team. I've spent a few more dollars and gone Anthony Miles, the former Tiger who is at the Suns.

Tom Liberatore is having a great summer on the track. Picture: Michael Klein

Can Todd Goldstein regain his crown as the top ruckman in SuperCoach?

SL: Ball magnet. Got him too. OK, give us a wildcard to finish.

GG: OK, my wildcard is Roos rookie Tom Wilkinson. He's a midfielder-turned forward, dead-eye dick in front of the big sticks and I'm keen to see if he gets a crack in pre-season. Overlooked in four drafts, will be keep to make up for lost time.

SL: I like it. I've gone some trade targets - Chad Wingard will have a big year, particularly with Tom Mitchell sidelined, and Lachie Neale and Jarrod Berry will lead the Lions' resurgence. They're a smoky for finals and so I'm happy to pick a few of Chris Fagan's men.