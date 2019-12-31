Here are the big events coming our way in the new year

Thousands of people turned out for this year's Festival of the Wind

CAPRICORN Enterprise has released the 2020 Capricorn Coast Insiders Guide highlighting major events for you and your family to look forward to over the next year.

Here are the 10 events you mustn’t miss across the Central Queensland region.

1. Yeppoon Running Festival: With stunning ocean views, this racing event caters for all levels of runners. The event is held every October on the coastal town’s foreshore.

2. The Great Australia Day Beach Party: Cue the biggest and brightest family fun day on the Capricorn Coast where you can celebrate all things Australia on January 26. With a well-earned reputation as one of the best events in the state, get ready for a day of non-stop fun.

3. Festival of the Wind: One of the most popular family kite events in the country, hundreds of kites launched from Fisherman’s Beach fill the sky to provide a thrilling spectacle in April each year.

4. Keppel Sands Krabtastic: Home to the World Mud Crab Tying Championship, this event is held over the Easter break between April 19 and 21, packed with free family fun and entertainment.

5. Yeppoon Triathlon Festival: This fast and friendly racing event from the coastal hub’s main beach every July, enjoy the lively atmosphere which features events for both children and adults.

6. CQUniversity Village Festival: One of Central Queensland’s premier music, arts and cultural celebrations, this event boasts a significant live music program and a vast array of performing and visual arts productions. Also, there will be street theatre, workshops, food and market stalls. The festival prides itself on its prime location at the Yeppoon foreshore and various locations across the coast.

7. Brisbane to Keppel Tropical Yacht Race: This event has made its mark as one of Australia’s premier coastal races. The finish-line festivities are held each year in August at Yeppoon’s Keppel Bay Marina.

8. Emu Park Fishing Classic: Held every September, this family-friendly event brings the community together for a weekend of sunshine, ocean, and of course, scaly aquatic locals. The cash prize competition, hosted over three days raises funds for local charities, with an expo to be held at the Pine Beach Hotel in Emu Park, featuring entertainment for children and local business displays.

9. Yeppoon Lions Tropical Pinefest: Kicking off with a celebration of the coast’s sweet golden product, the event is held annually in October. All age groups are welcome to get into the spirit and celebrate all things pineapple. In conjunction with a beach fiesta full of spectacular events including market stalls, rides and a family stage program, the fireworks spectacular will keep you entertained.

10. Emu Park Lions Oktoberfest: The Capricorn Coast’s largest German festival, it attracts hundreds of culture-seeking enthusiasts to flock to Bell Park. Relax and enjoy the atmosphere while treating yourself to world-class German beer and sampling schnitzels and pretzels.

The guide is available to all local businesses, and online as a downloadable e-magazine via www.visitcapricorn.com. au/capricorn-coast-visitors-guide.

To stock visitor guides in your business, contact the Capricorn Coast Visitor Information Centre on the Ross Creek roundabout at Yeppoo