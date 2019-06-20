'Here like this' attackers last words before punching victim

INFURIATED: Michael Powell said he was bashed by men using the same ute linked to yesterday's stabbing.

INFURIATED: Michael Powell said he was bashed by men using the same ute linked to yesterday's stabbing. Meg Bolton

ROCKHAMPTON police are still searching for the blue Ford Ranger involved in Tuesday's stabbing, but it wasn't the first time the vehicle was used to commit a crime, according to Michael Powell.

Mr Powell was bashed and robbed outside his Rockhampton residence two weeks ago and said the offenders were driving the Ford Ranger with the same number plates.

When Mr Powell saw the blue Ranger was the vehicle used by three men who were allegedly involved in a stabbing at The Range, he was infuriated.

"If the guy was off the street a fortnight before there wouldn't be someone lying in the hospital stabbed,” Mr Powell said.

He said said the offenders should have been arrested and charged two weeks ago when he fell victim to an attack.

Mr Powell and his partner were bashed after Mr Powell approached a "hoon” riding a "noisy old unregistered” black trail bike through Denison Lane on Sunday, June 2.

The hoon was part of a group of males who were taking turns to ride the bike down the lane, according to Mr Powell.

But after hours of noise, he'd had enough.

He said when he asked the man on the bike to stop riding through the lane way, his request was met with abuse and threat.

"He told me he was going to get his brothers onto me,” Mr Powell said.

"Next thing you know another guy comes around the corner with a ute, he pins me up against the wall with his ute and starts abusing me.”

Mr Powell said told the man in the ute police were on their way, which initially made them fled.

But he said when police hadn't turned up after 45 minutes the ute returned.

"There were two young kids about 12 and 13 years old that came out of the car and were carrying on,” he said.

"I told them to get back in the car before they make it any worse for themselves and the kids were almost convinced to go until this bloke was singing out 'bash the c--ts'.”

He said the man then got out of the car and said "here like this” before punching him in the face, which knocked him to the ground.

The kids then kicked, punched and robbed Mr Powell of his phone, which contained his bank cards.

Police attended the scene 10 minutes after the attack and Mr Powell went to the police station to give his statement but he said when he was asked to repeat his story for a sixth time he opted to go home.

Mr Powell has since provided a two page statement to the police.

He said if the police has acted on his case the attack wouldn't have happened.