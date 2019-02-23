Here's a new kind of booze bus and you're gonna love it

Welcome to this week's edition of the Fox Files. See our lead story and other hot gossip below.

LIQUOR Legends at Bartlett's Tavern in Rockhampton is now offering alcohol home delivery.

It will be available from Thursday to Saturday between 2pm and 10pm.

Next day is $9.99 delivery, and same day is $14.99.

Road trip for suicide awareness

THE Golden Nugget Hotel in Mount Morgan is getting behind a very important cause - suicide awareness.

Today up to 200 motorbikes will be lined up outside the historic pub as it welcomes Ride 4 Life Gladstone who will embark on their Suicide Awareness Ride across the region.

Riders will travel from Gladstone to Calliope, through to the Golden Nugget Hotel in Mount Morgan, Jambin Hotel and back to Calliope.

Ride 4 Life Gladstone will arrive at the hotel sometime between 11.30am and midday.

This is a great opportunity for bike enthusiasts to catch up to 200 motorbikes while they support a worthy cause.

L-R Raelea Eaton and Darren Cash outside the Golden Nugget Hotel in Mount Morgan last year. Chris Ison ROK310518cgoldennugge

Owners of the Golden Nugget Hotel, Raelea Eaton and Darren Cash will greet the riders with lunch, and drinks will be available for purchase at the fundraiser.

All funds raised will be put back into the community for suicide awareness, prevention training and bereavement support.

Anyone who would be interested to join the trip from the pub is welcome.

For more information, go to the Ride 4 Life Gladstone Facebook page, or call Mark Brookes on 0408 871 131.

I Am Woman

BERNADETTE (Berny) Cross has been shortlisted as a finalist for the RWNCQ Inspirational Woman of the Year 2019.

Mrs Cross is secretary and a charter member of the Rotary Club of Rockhampton and her work has earned a Paul Harris Fellow, awarded to Rotarians who have displayed boundless service to their community.

Bernadette Cross at a RWNCQ luncheon with Debbie Daley, Kim Rose and Kay Wolfs. Contributed

She is also a supporter of Pyjama Angels and Days for Girls North Rockhampton.

Run Duckies Run

FIVE ducklings were captured crossing busy Gladstone Rd this week.

Dicing with traffic, they were snapped by photographer Allan Reinikka.

Where were these cuties going?

Ducklings dicing with traffic on busy Gladstone Rd. Allan Reinikka ROK180219aducklin

Most probably trying to find their mum.

Or it could have even been to check out the newly-installed traffic lights near the upcoming ALDI store?

When John met Denis

JOHN Butler Trio lifted the roof off the Great Western Hotel on Thursday night.

The venue's general manager, Denis Cox met the star backstage where he tried to find Butler a pair of shoes.

John Butler with Denis Cox. He performed with his band John Butler Trio at the Great Western Hotel in Rockhampton on Thursday night. Contributed

You'd think a star like him could afford his own.

Rabbit's on the menu

DEGANI CAFÉ at Allenstown Square is getting into the Easter spirit with a new bouncy addition to the menu.

Slow cooked rabbit and sage patty with a chocolate and berry jam on a hot cross bun, served with chips and mayo.

Better hop to it.

Hello Bamboo

Cooberrie Park Wildlife Sanctuary has a new friend.

A five-week old orphaned deer has been welcomed to the family.

A five-week old orphaned Deer has been welcomed to the Cooberrie Park family. Contributed

Make sure to go out and say hello to 'Bamboo'.

Cooberrie Park is open everyday from 10am to 3pm with an animal show daily at 1pm.

Eatery influx

THERE has been an influx of new food shops in Rockhampton.

Pho House, a traditional Vietnamese dine-in and takeaway restaurant, has opened at 2/235 Musgrave St, near Nandos.

Big Mumma's takeaway, selling burgers, fish and chips has opened on the corner of Richardson Rd and Bruigom St.

On Denham St, Salty'S Fish and Chips has opened down from Barra Jacks.