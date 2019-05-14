Here's an adventure for all you rev heads over 40!

THE Ulysses Club is a social club for motorcyclists over the age of 40. We welcome male and females on any brand or size of motorcycle.

The club has over 13,000 members divided into branches. The local branch is the Capricornia branch, centred in the Rockhampton region but covering a large part of Central Queensland. Our branch is celebrating our 25th anniversary with a dinner on June 29.

Our national president, Jen Woods, will be our guest.

The next day we are riding the same route as the original ride 25 years ago.

We ride every Sunday, alternate Sundays are short rides and other Sundays are longer rides. We also offer mid-week rides for those who are available. We have monthly social dinners spread from Gracemere, Rockhampton and to the Capricorn Coast.

All motorcyclists are welcome to ride with us. Come and try one of our rides. Contact 0401 503 763 or email holbeckr@iinet.net.au.

You will be made welcome.

- Ulysses Club