Here’s cheers: The IPA crowned Qld’s best beer

by Nilsson Jones
4th Mar 2021 5:20 AM
Aether Brewing's Hop Skip and Jump IPA has been dubbed the Sunshine State's best beer at the Royal Queensland Food and Wine Show.

Aether Brewing owner Dave Ward said he was humbled by the award supported by Treasury Brisbane, which was given out at the Brisbane Showgrounds yesterday, and couldn't wait to see the company's beers distributed nationally.

"We started out around four years ago as a small brewery in Milton; we've now moved our production facility to Northgate and we are just stoked and so thankful for everyone who got behind us." he said.

"While we have mainly serviced the southeast Queensland, we are excited to break-in to interstate markets in New South Wales and Victoria."
Royal Queensland Food and Wine Show beer advisory group member and judge Steve Henderson said: "The whole of Australia needs to see how good Queensland craft beer is."

Mr Ward urged those yet to try the IPA to give it a shot.

 

Aether Brewing’s Dave Ward celebrates his state win. Picture: Nigel Hallett
Aether Brewing's Dave Ward celebrates his state win. Picture: Nigel Hallett

 

"This is made very similar to your West Coast Hops, but we've deliberately tailored its drinkability and made it less bitter, so even those not accustomed to IPAs know they've got a pleasant and enjoyable beverage."

Meanwhile, a pilsner brewed in Sydney was recognised as the best beer in the land at the show's beer awards.

Sydney Brewery won out against 480 other contestants to claim top spot with its Sydney Brewery Pilsner Draught.

The title of grand champion beer not only affords the brewery bragging rights, but a Lion Bursary of $5000 to improve upon the already award-winning beer and the business.

Mr Henderson said the Sydney Brewery Pilsner was an outstanding example of the style.

"Since it's a light style of beer it's very difficult for the brewer to hide any faults, and the team at Sydney Brewery has overcome this challenge," he said.

Rising star brewer Rowan Haling, from Burleigh Brewing Co, claimed the new Treasury Brisbane best new Queensland craft brewer award, winning a 12-month commercial contract to sell his brewery's beer across Treasury Brisbane's wide array of restaurants and bars.

A total of 485 beers from 71 breweries were entered in the competition this year, up 20 per cent on last year.

Interstate entries doubled compared with 2020.

 

