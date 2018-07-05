Here's how to have your say on Browne Park's expansion

LAGGING BEHIND: Rockhampton's home of rugby league, Browne Park needs a serious upgrade.

"COME on Central Queensland - have your say.”

Community consultation has started into the proposed redevelopment of Browne Park and Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke wants everyone to get involved.

"Browne Park is Rockhampton's spiritual home of rugby league and we want to keep it that way,” he said.

"We want to hear what locals want for Browne Park's future.”

Mr O'Rourke says an upgrade to Browne Park would not just create jobs, but it would give Rockhampton and Central Queensland more scope to attract major events, including elite sport and concerts.

"An upgrade won't be cheap and part of the feasibility study will determine potential funding models,” he said.

The study will explore the benefits of an upgrade beyond larger footy crowds, to take-in national and international concerts and larger outdoor gatherings.

It will examine transport options, naming rights, connectivity to the central business district and commercial opportunities.

"Just like Suncorp - Browne Park is within walking distance to the CBD and it has 11 motels within six blocks. It's a short drive over the range from the airport,” Mr O'Rourke said.

"Public transport options are being considered by the study team with good input already received from stakeholders and council.”

He stressed that the study was for Browne Park, the region's rugby league home for 100 years, and it was not an option to pick it up and move elsewhere.

"The adjoining leagues club is a popular gathering place, a large employer and is a pivotal funding source for Central Queensland rugby league - senior and junior.”