Here’s how you can help clean up CQ this weekend

Capricorn Coast Landcare Group volunteers with litter collected from Fig Tree Creek in Yeppoon. Picture: Malcolm Wells

This weekend is your chance to make an impact that improves the environment by joining Capricorn Coast Landcare Group and other community members in cleaning up local parks, verges, urban creeks, and mangroves.

Capricorn Coast Landcare Group is holding its Clean Up Australia Day event this Saturday, March 6, at 8am with volunteers meeting under the shady fig trees at Merv Anderson Park, Yeppoon.

Capricorn Coast Landcare Group co-ordinator Sabrina Burke said it was vital everyone helped clean up this weekend, and every other day of the year, after Clean Up Australia’s annual rubbish report revealed plastic waste had increased year-on-year, with further research indicating it would rise further in 2021 as a direct outcome of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ms Burke applauded the Queensland Government on the impending ban on single use plastics, due to roll out at the end of this year, which would include commonly littered items such as disposable plastic cutlery and straws.

She said she looked forward to legislation being passed that would prevent poor alternatives like oxo-degradable plastic straws being sold as an environmentally friendly product.

Currently there are more than 10 private and public clean ups running this weekend along the Capricorn Coast, with one in Stanage Bay, two in Emu Park and several in Yeppoon.

There are also several other clean ups organised for Rockhampton and Gladstone.

This year, Capricorn Coast Landcare Group has a Litter Heroes dress-up theme to raise awareness about the two year ‘What’s Down Our Drains’ Drain Buddy project funded by the Great Barrier Reef Foundation.

The Drain Buddy is a heavy-duty basket that only allows water to pass through, collecting all other litter, organic debris, and sediment.

Data collected by the project revealed in January 2021 that 4687 cigarette butts and filters had been littered in Yeppoon, Rockhampton, and Gladstone CBD drains.

According to the data, broken glass or ceramic (946), paper (943), foil (857), and plastic film fragments (744) rounded out the top five littered items in Central Queensland for that month.

Top ranking litter items in CBD Drain Buddies in Yeppoon, Rockhampton and Gladstone in January 2021. Picture: Contributed

Attendees are encouraged to get creative with an upcycled or innovative DIY outfit, and prizes will be awarded for the best creations.

A free morning tea for volunteers will follow.

Shoppers at Yeppoon Central Shopping Centre will notice a pop-up educational table on Wednesday, designed to introduce the community to REDcycle recycling and explain soft plastic recycling.

The REDcycle program encourages people to save, sort and return the soft plastics which are purchased with products and not permitted in the Council Recycling Bin collection.

The pop-up will run for three days and was initiated by Wildlife Preservation Society of Queensland Capricorn Branch.

The REDcycle Collection Bin is located outside Woolworths check-outs in Yeppoon Central Shopping Centre. Picture: Contributed

During the three days, businesses at Yeppoon Central Shopping Centre will be visited, Livingstone Shire Council Waste Management surveys will be available, and REDcycle processes will be explained.

There will also be a guided walk to the REDcycle Collection Bin, which is located outside Woolworths check-outs in Yeppoon Central Shopping Centre.

To register or find a Clean Up Australia Day site, go to www.cleanupaustraliaday.org.au.