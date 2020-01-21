Menu
Here’s some school holiday activities to keep your kids entertained

Sean Fox
, sean.fox@capnews.com.au
21st Jan 2020 10:30 AM
BEFORE the school holidays draw to a close, let’s look at some activities which will entertain your youngsters.

  • Art mash-up: Art-quarium will allow young artists to design and create their own fish tank to take home.

Using paint and other materials, they can also incorporate a range of colourful fish and other marine life.

At a cost of $15, children aged six to 14 years old are ­welcome to visit the Rockhampton Art Gallery’s Beatrice Hutton Room from 10am today.

Phone (07) 4936 8248.

  • Island Fashion – Qagoma Kids on Tour: Rockhampton Art Gallery is also hosting a range of free, hands-on art making activities created by Qagoma. Check it out at the venue today from 10am.
  • Lego Mindstorm: Here’s your chance to build and code robots by using Lego Mindstorm kits.

Head along to Gracemere Library from 10am on Thursday.

Phone (07) 4936 8043 for more information.

school holiday activites tmbcommunity tmbentertainment
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

