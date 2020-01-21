Here’s some school holiday activities to keep your kids entertained

BEFORE the school holidays draw to a close, let’s look at some activities which will entertain your youngsters.

Art mash-up: Art-quarium will allow young artists to design and create their own fish tank to take home.

Using paint and other materials, they can also incorporate a range of colourful fish and other marine life.

At a cost of $15, children aged six to 14 years old are ­welcome to visit the Rockhampton Art Gallery’s Beatrice Hutton Room from 10am today.

Phone (07) 4936 8248.

Island Fashion – Qagoma Kids on Tour: Rockhampton Art Gallery is also hosting a range of free, hands-on art making activities created by Qagoma. Check it out at the venue today from 10am.

Rockhampton Art Gallery is also hosting a range of free, hands-on art making activities created by Qagoma. Check it out at the venue today from 10am. Lego Mindstorm: Here’s your chance to build and code robots by using Lego Mindstorm kits.

Head along to Gracemere Library from 10am on Thursday.

Phone (07) 4936 8043 for more information.