Here’s the hottest ways to kiss 2019 goodbye

LET'S DANCE: Taylor Wark, Theresa Lawrence and Georgy Cumming at the Great Western Hotel on a previous New Year's Eve.

THERE are plenty of ways to celebrate the end of 2019 tonight, and welcome 2020 which kick starts a new decade.

First, let’s get to the events you’ve been waiting for.

1. Triple M’s Light up the Sky: Hosted at Rockhampton’s riverside precinct on New Year’s Eve, you’ll find food vans, face painting, entertainment and two fireworks shows. Live music will start at 5.30pm and continue until 10.30pm. The first fireworks display will kick start at 7.30pm before the big midnight finale to welcome in 2020.

2. Oski with Maddi and the Hoopers: Enjoy an evening of live entertainment from these two artists at the Giddy Goat in Rockhampton tonight from 9pm. There will be free entry into the venue until 9pm.

3. Gatsby Karaoke: A Great Gatsby-themed Karaoke party at the Berserker Tavern in Rockhampton where Twiggy will host the event in the sports bar. It will take place from 8pm until late, get dressed up and enjoy a cocktail or two.

4. Casino Royale High Roller Night: Hosted at the Glenmore Tavern in Rockhampton from 6.30pm tonight, come dressed as your favourite James Bond character. There is a $30 buy-in, prizes for first, second and third place in the Best Dressed category. Canapes will be served throughout the night, and games include roulette, black jack, poker and spin the wheel.

5. New Year’s Eve party: The Keppel Bay Sailing Club will host a party from 7pm to farewell 2019 and welcome a new decade. Live music will kick off at 8pm, provided by the band A2Z. Book a table for dinner, there is free admittance. Phone 4939 9500.

6. New Year’s Eve Showdown: Starting from 5pm tonight at Rockhampton’s Great Western Hotel, watch PBR bull riding and Preserve the Moose perform live in the arena. Party late with Dee Jaye Bux. Visit greatwesternhotel.com.au for tickets. See more information on page