Here's to mother's on International Women's Day

SCHOOL for me started in 1971, the same year the pocket calculator was introduced to the mass, market, less than two years after the moon landing and still four years from the fall of Saigon.

The world was changing rapidly.

At five-years -old, I was told by my teacher and my parents that I would go to university. I could be a scientist, a lawyer, a teacher, whatever I wanted. Education was everything and that 'piece of paper' was key.

In 1971 it didn't matter that I was a girl. It's never mattered that I'm a girl.

Never has there been a time when I was paid less, missed out on a job or treated as 'less than' because I was a girl.

At the same time, no-one, not even my mum ever suggested I would be a wife and a mum. I guess it was assumed, but there were bigger fish to fry.

At 21, I proudly told mum I was an 'anti-feminist' declaring that the militant women's movement had damaged us and wasn't for me.

She said that was my choice, but it was the Germaine Greer's that went before me that gave me that choice.

I took that on the chin.

Decades later I understand that my white, (wealthy) working class upbringing, good education and simply being Australian are a privilege.

That's not the same for billions of women and children around the world and my own militant, 'anti-feminist' stance has softened in the face of their plight.

However, there is still one thing that scares me more than most, and that's the entire generation of children being raised in childcare centres.

Motherhood is central to womanhood and I believe there is no higher calling.

As a culture, we've robbed motherhood of its status, as though its somehow less and those who choose to stay home and care for their families are letting themselves and the sisterhood down.

This International Women's Day, I honour those of you who do.

If that's what you choose, you will pay a price, but no more than the price of chasing the modern definition of success.

If I may suggest, it's a very good time for part-time study, even one subject at a time to prepare for a future when your real work is done.

So here's to the mothers.

As one Facebook friend said this IWD, "Thank you to the ladies, where would we be without you?'

His wife was quick to respond, "Probably hungry.”