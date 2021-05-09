Menu
Areas in Blackwater could experience a loss of water for a period of time on May 10. Picture: Luis Tosa
Here’s when Blackwater residents can expect water outages

Kristen Booth
9th May 2021 5:00 AM
Upcoming water works in Blackwater may leave some households with slightly discoloured water for a short period of time.

Central Highlands Regional Council announced water works would be carried out on Monday, May 10, causing water supply interruptions to parts of the town.

For the ongoing hydrant and valves replacement works, there will be some short test shutdowns happening in Blackwater.

During renewal process, water supply will be turned off for up to 2.5 hours between 9am and noon, which would affect Bendee Crescent, Mangrove Street, Casuarina Street, Boronia Street, Eucalyptus Street and possibly surrounding streets.

Council advised that some residents may experience slight discolouration of the water.

Anyone experiencing this should run the water for a short period of time and, if it persists, contact council on 1300 242 686.

Originally published as Here’s when Blackwater residents can expect water outages

