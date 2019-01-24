Here's why you don't reject a community service order

A CONVICTED thief learned the hard way yesterday to think before he knocks back a decent offer.

Kevin Joseph Edward Mason, 42, agreed to community service in Rockhampton Magistrate's Court, until he heard that was 100 hours.

"100 hours is a bit long,” he told Magistrate Jeff Clarke.

"It would be easier to pay the fine.”

Mason was visibly shocked when Mr Clarke told him he didn't think a fine was sufficient penalty for someone who chooses to steal and offered him a custodial sentence.

When Mason tried to back track and accept the community service order, it was too late.

Mr Clarke told him that given he was not prepared to consent, he was not prepared to make the order.

"I hope I don't have to tell you people in the community are sick and tired of people who steal things from stores,” Mr Clarke said.

"It's a huge imposition on people who go and pay for things.”

Mason was charged with stealing a power bank and spark plugs worth $36.49 from the Caltex Starmart on Yaamba Rd in North Rockhampton at just after 6am on December 27 last year.

Mason paid for some other items but told the court he didn't remember putting items in his pockets or leaving without paying.

"As you can see from my history, I don't shop lift,” he said.

"I didn't do it on purpose and I do apologise.”

Mr Clarke wasn't convinced noting "quite a few convictions for dishonesty and drug offences” on Mason's history.

Mason insisted the earlier records were from his youth saying "I was a bit of a bugger when I was young”.

But the magistrate stayed firm and sentenced the sole father to two months in prison, wholly suspended.

"Think about your children before yourself,” Mr Clarke said.