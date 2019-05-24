Menu
The Morning Bulletin is giving you the chance to win a $1000 grocery gift card.
Here's your chance to win $1000 worth of groceries

24th May 2019 7:00 AM
HOW would you like an entire week, or even a month, of your groceries paid for?

The Morning Bulletin is giving our readers the chance to win a $1000 grocery gift card, so keep an eye out for an entry form in the paper from Saturday.

Entry is open to residents of the Capricornia region aged 18 and over.

And the competition will start on Saturday before it concludes on Friday, June 21.

Firstly, complete an original in-paper entry form in full, published randomly in The Morning Bulletin between this Saturday and Wednesday, June 19.

Don't forget to address your envelope to The Morning Bulletin - Giant Grocery Give Away and send to PO Box 397, Rockhampton QLD 4700 or deliver to 220 Bolsover St in Rockhampton.

Complete an entry form online at www.themorningbulletin.com.au/competitions between 6am on Saturday to 4pm on Friday, June 21.

The winner will be notified within two days after the draw on Monday, June 24.

Good luck to all entrants.

