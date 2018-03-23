Here's your last chance to name Rocky Zoo's latest arrival

LAST CHANCE: Today will be your final day to submit a suggestion for the baby chimp from Rockhampton Zoo.

Earlier this month, Rockhampton Regional Council asked for your help to name Rockhampton Zoo's new arrival: the first chimpanzee born in Queensland since the 1970s.

The deadline to submit your ideas is now looming, with no more suggestions to be accepted after Friday.

Parks, Sports and Recreation Committee Chair, Deputy Mayor Cherie Rutherford, said if you had a good idea but hadn't got around to filling out the form online, now was the time to do it.

"We have had hundreds and hundreds of suggestions from all over our Region and beyond.

"I've been delighted by how many beautiful names people have shared, and inspired by the knowledge and imagination of our community.

"I want to make sure we have every last good idea before we begin shortlisting, so now is the time to get that form filled out.

"Some really lovely names have been suggested by multiple people. I won't say what they are yet, but it's certainly interesting that a number of residents across the Region are thinking the same thing.

"The Zoo has been a part of our community for so long, and it is a real joy to see so many of our residents wanting to be involved in this exciting process.”

Members of the public are being asked to submit suggested names online, with the best ones shortlisted by a panel of zookeepers and others. Each name on the shortlist will then be assigned to a piece of food and offered to Leaky, and whichever she chooses will become the baby's name.

You can submit your suggested name at www.rockhamptonregion.qld.gov.au/babychimp before 5pm on Friday March 23. The winning name will be announced shortly afterwards.