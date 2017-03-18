Here's your Rocky region event plan for the weekend

SADDLE UP: Race-goers will hit Callaghan Park trackside this weekend for the St Patrick's Day Races. Kaylene Vonhof, Sarah Kinsella and Amy Vonhof enjoy last year's event.

SATURDAY

6.15AM:

Charity Bootcamp at Sir Raymond Huish Drive - football oval. $10 donation to go towards Australian Cancer Research Foundation. Free barbecue breakfast. $2 raffle tickets.

8AM:

Role the Dice Charity event for Capricorn Animal Aid. Registrations start at 8am and dparts at 9.45am from Petstock Carpark North Rockhampton. Cost $20. Phone Juanita 0439 714 003.

10AM:

Free photography presentations by Rex Boggs (Rockhampton Photography Club) at the Kern Arcade. Rex will present 10 tips for taking better photos.

10AM:

Lively Rhyme Time at North Rockhampton Library. Phone 4936 8043.

10AM:

Open House @ Walter Reid Cultural Centre. Discover a group or two to join and ignite your own artistic talents. Phone Patricia 0419 238 790.

10.30AM:

ADFAS presents Blenheim Palace - The Agony and Ecstasy at the Fitzroy Room, Rockhampton Regional Library. Members are free, casual visitors are $25. Visit www.adfas.org.au.

11AM:

St Patrick's Race Day at Callaghan Park.

1PM:

Arts in the Park - Woven Baskets. Phone 4932 9000.

3PM:

Best of British Concert by the Capricornia Silver Band at Emmaus Colleg Hall, Yaamba Road. Cost $10 adults (children free.)

3PM:

Magnificent Mount Archer fun day. Fun nature activities, guided walks, bush dancing, bush tucker, kids activities and free barbecue. Catch the free shuttle bus from Frenchville State School.

4.30PM:

12-12 Country at Rainforest Ranch. Artists include Seleen McAlister and Liam Brew and a host of support acts. Tickets are available by phoning 0447 555 186 or visit www.rainforestrang.com.au/country.

4.30PM:

CQUniversity Rockhampton Cup on Wheels at Kenrick Tucker Velodrome, Berseker St, North Rockhampton

6.30PM:

Poetry Reading and Secret Challenge at The Red Dahlia Bar, 75 East Street. $5 cover charge.

7PM:

Mirror Image, Rockhampton Leagues Club.

7PM:

St Patrick's Day Shamrockin Dance by Rocky Rollers inc. Hosted by Bill Guy at the Gracemere Community Hall, Barry Street. Cost $12 for members, $15 for non members. Be sure to dress St Patrick's style and bring a plate! The bar will be operating and free tea and coffee will be available. For more information or to book phone 0418 669 808.

7PM:

Rotary Club of Yeppoon presents Viva La France Gala Night at the Commodore Yeppoon, Keppel Bay Sailing Club. Can-can dancers, monster auction, prizes for best dressed (French Theme), bubbly on arrival, two course French-inspired meal and French music. Tickets $65 per person. Phone KBSC on 4939 9500.

7.30PM:

Moscow Ballet La Classique present Swan Lake at Pilbeam Theatre. Tickets $85 (adults). visit www.seeitlive.com.au.

8PM:

Jag N The Rollers, Rocky Glen Hotel

8.45PM:

Jep Zed Band, Tannum Sands Hotel

9PM:

The Short Fall, The Strand Hotel

9PM:

Level 27, The Criterion Hotel

9PM:

Club-Rok 10th birthday at Flamingos on Quay. Cost $5. Performances by the wonder drag queens Flelisha Coppaload and special guest Wanda Dparke (from Brisbane) and Kane Russell (from Hervey Bay).

9PM:

Fresh Kiwi, Zodiac Nightclub

9PM:

Silky Fuzz, The Corner Bar, The Giddy Goat.

9PM:

Jess Ne Ville supported by The Askins and DJ Pickles, The Giddy Goat.

SUNDAY

7AM:

Rockhampton parkrun first anniversary, Botanic Gardens, 100 Spencer St, West Rockhampton. Entry is free.

9AM:

Archer Park Rail Museum open day. Ride the Purrey Tram and bring the family. Bring the family along to look through teh carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table and lots more.

11.30AM:

The Wee Johnny's, The Irish Village.

1PM:

Ed's Son, Tannum Sands Hotel.

3PM:

A meeting of the minds for people who like playing in the dirt at Armstrong Street Community Gardens. Phone Chris Hooper 0435 927 307.

5PM:

Twilight Yoga at Col Brown Park, Victoria Parade. Cost is a donation. If it has rained, or is raining, class will be held at the studio at 13 Murray Street Wandal. PHone Tracey 0427 038 057.