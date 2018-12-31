Menu
Toby the dachsund; Sandy Wells, Katt and Kaelin Modrzynski.
Here's your weather guide for New Year's Eve

31st Dec 2018 1:00 AM
THE weather forecast for New Year's Eve doesn't look to be a threat to celebrations and festivities across the region.

Central Queensland's major centres Rockhampton, Yeppoon, Biloela and Emerald all look to have fine conditions today.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM), Rockhampton and Yeppoon can both expect partly cloudy conditions; 31° in Rockhampton and 29° in Yeppoon.

A slight chance of showers has been forecast for coastal areas, such as Rockhampton, Yeppoon and Biloela (35°).

Biloela can expect a mostly sunny day which has been predicted to continue into the first day of 2019.

Meanwhile, Emerald has been forecast a hot, 37° sunny day with light winds and similar conditions on New Year's Day.

