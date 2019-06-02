Heritage Festival brings out CQ's finest antiques

GREAT RESULT: Jeremy Green identifies the previously unknown item Terri Martin dug up in a garden in Kilkevan years ago as an ancient Chinese belt buckle.

YEARS after digging up what she thought may have been a clothing pin in a garden in Kilkevan, Terri Martin finally got the answer as to what the strange item was.

The Emerald woman had held onto the item for years and always wondered what it could be, so she decided to take it along to the Heritage Festival over the weekend to get it assessed by an antiques expert, and she certainly wasn't disappointed.

Sitting with antique retail dealer Jeremy Green, Terri was told about the item, which Mr Green believed to be a small snake buckle, made in China in the 1880s.

"It is virtually what I thought it was,” she said.

"I've had it for ages and I wanted to get an answer.”

Mr Green, who has been in the antique retail industry for 35 years, travelled up to Rockhampton from Toowoomba to participate in the festival and was one of two antique valuers at the event on Saturday.

"When you come to a regional centre you are occasionally surprised by something a bit out of the box,” he said.

"It is a long way to come and we never know what people are going to bring in.

"We are always hopeful that a Mona Lisa or a Van Gough is going to come in. It hasn't happened yet, but we just never know.

"These are the sort of places where things do turn up out of the blue, I have done these for years and some wonderful things have turned up.”

Having seen some rare and curious items during the morning, Mr Green said he was looking forward to seeing what the afternoon would bring.

"There was a very rare 21-piece blue Czechoslovakian tea set, decorated with the image of a flying blue bird. It is very rare, I have only seen two in the 35 years I've been doing this,” he said.

"It would have been made in around 1930 and sold in many different countries around the world. It's probably worth $1000 to $1200. It is a lovely set and it's not something you see very often.

"There was a large jug that came in with a hunting scene painted on it and it was made specifically for the Great Exhibition of 1851.

"In London they had this special exhibition at the Crystal Palace where all these companies made the best they could make and brought it to that exhibition. This jug had been made for that exhibition by a company called Mason's.

"I hadn't seen one of those in my lifetime and that was probably the rarest thing I saw.”