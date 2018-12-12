Heritage hospital honours local WWI nurses

WOMEN who trained in Rockhampton hospitals were among the 2,139 nurses who served in World War I but, luckily, not among the dozens who died.

Ashley Reid spent four years researching their histories as part of a State Library of Queensland project which marks the war's centenary.

The nurses' names now take pride of place on a roll of honour at the Heritage Village and can also be found online at trove.nla.gov.au/version/236011574.

Nurses roll of honour at Rockhampton Heritage Village Jann Houley

The Australian Country Hospital Heritage Association is proud of its museum at Rockhampton's Heritage Village, which was moved from its Canning St site in 2000, and the volunteers who run it.

Its several rooms recreate a typical country hospital including the kind of surgical wards in which nurses worked.

Displays of uniforms, medals and equipment including dental tools are especially popular during the village's market days the next of which falls on Australia Day next year.

"We had one lady from Caboolture come to donate nursing memorabilia which belonged to her great-aunt, Alice Imison, who is listed sixth on the honour roll." Mrs Reid said.

Ashley Reid with an historic display about WWI nurse Alice Imison Jann Houley

Mrs Reid worked as a nurse in surgery, administration, education and geriatric care for 50 years but she's not sure she could have coped under World War I conditions.

"Every time I read these nurses' stories and look at their photos they become real to me and their stories of services become so important," she said.

The museum is open Monday - Friday from 9am - 4pm and can be accessed through the Heritage Village front desk.